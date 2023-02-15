Journey From Humble Manyatta To Soaring At JKUAT University

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to CHANGE the world” – Nelson Mandela

Optiven Foundation is a private charitable organisation registered in Kenya to advance ideas and support institutions to promote a better world. The foundation works through donations and volunteer work.

Over the last 6 years, Optiven Foundation has supported initiatives to advance education for needy students, preserve the environment, improve lives and livelihoods for senior citizens, provision of food in marginalised counties, and promote health.

Here is a case of a needy student from Kajiado County, representing the plight of many students that Optiven Foundation is supporting under the SOARING EAGLES SPONSORSHIP PROGRAMME (SESP). The student who was one of those under SESP completed his education in a four-year Programme at Dagoretti High School and was successfully enrolled to join JKUAT to pursue a Bachelor of Public Administration and Leadership.

