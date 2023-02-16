Shock as missing Kenyan mother and daughter found dead in Finland

Catherine Anyango and daughter Michelle: Police in Tahko, Finland, have launched investigations into the mysterious deaths of a Kenyan woman and her daughter.

The bodies of Catherine Anyango and her daughter Michelle were found inside their van at the main parking lot of the resort town on Thursday, February 9.

According to local media, Catherine, 43, and Michelle, whom police say is in her twenties, had gone to work in Nilsi, where they had a samosa stand, but did not return home after that.

The women’s relatives had already tried to reach them without success when they reported to local police.

The police said they received a report on February 8 about the missing women and the next day, Thursday, they were found dead in Tahko.

Local police said the matter is being investigated, but at the moment, they said, there might not have been foul play.

It is suspected that the two women died of carbon monoxide poisoning after retiring to their van in the below freezing Tahko temperatures.

According to the family, the two had been missing for seven days.

“The deceased, Catherine and Michelle, were last seen alive at 04.00 of Saturday morning doing their daily selling of food in their truck. Apparently, after closing the business, it’s suspected that they decided to take a nap in the truck based on the position they were found in, sleeping side by side,” the WhatsApp message read in part.