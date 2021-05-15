Death Announcement of Margaret Wairimu Gorman of London UK

Death Announcement of Margaret Wairimu Gorman of London UK

Death Announcement of Margaret Wairimu Gorman of London UKIt is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Margaret Wairimu Gorman (Chicago) of London (Arsenal) UK. Margaret Wairimu was in a nursing home where her death occurred on 24/04/21.

Funeral arrangements details to follow as we await for her repatriation to Kenya.
May God Rest Margaret in eternal peace.

For more details, you can reach her sister Njeri at 0254722562650.
or her brother Mr King’ori 00254797576646.

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. … 13 For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee. Isaiah 41 10

Death Announcement of Margaret Wairimu Gorman of London UK

