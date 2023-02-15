Rebel ODM MPs Meet Ruto CS Owalo, After Being Asked To Resign

Rebel ODM Members of Parliament on Wednesday, February 15 held a meeting with ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo at his office in Nairobi.

Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o who attended the meeting revealed that they discussed matters of connectivity.

“I joined other leaders meeting the CS and PS ICT where we discussed matter connectivity. I did put out a request for free wifi at Nairobi west shopping center, Container South C, Karen Shopping center and Canan. I also requested for 100 Laptops for our upcoming TVET,” Jalango tweeted.

Other MPs who attended the meeting include; Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu West) Caroli Omondi (Suba), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) among others.

The meeting comes days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga asked the eight MPs to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“These members who have defected from Azimio coalition need to resign from their positions and go,” Raila said on Thursday, February 9 in Machakos.

President Ruto however defended the MPs on Monday, February 13, noting that they do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wanachi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

