Registrar of Political Parties Ratifies Kioni, Murathe Ouster From Jubilee

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) on Monday, February 13, ratified the ouster of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

ORPP made the statement when acknowledging receipt of the resolutions reached at during Jubilee Party National Executive Council meeting held on February 10.

During the meeting, the NEC suspended Jeremiah Kioni as SG and replaced him with The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega.

David Murathe was also ousted as the National Vice-Chairperson and replaced with Eldas Constituency Member of Parliament Adan Keynan.

“This Office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 10th February 2023 and received on February 13, 2023, on the Jubilee Party (JP) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on February 10, 2023.

“You submitted the following documents: a notice of NEC meeting dated 2nd February 2023; minutes of the NEC meeting; resolutions of the NEC meeting; and a list of NEC members present at the meeting,” part of ORPP statement read in part.

ORPP indicated that it was satisfied that the ouster was done as per the law.

“The Office has taken note of the contents of your submissions and the resolutions. It is also noted that the meeting was properly convened as per the party constitution,” ORPP confirmed the ouster.

However, the Registrar directed the party to ensure that the party updates the Office on the progress of the internal dispute resolution and disciplinary processes.

“You are further required to adhere to the provisions of the party constitution as you undertake the said processes,” the NEC was advised on the ouster process.

Jubilee party was also required to adhere to the provisions of the party constitution during the process as well as observe the provisions of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition agreement and the role of respective party organs before initiating the process to exit the coalition.

Kioni on February 10, opposed any move to suspend him as Secretary General and dismissed reports that the party would leave Azimio Coalition to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end,” Kioni vowed back then.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Registrar of Political Parties Ratifies Kioni, Murathe Ouster From Jubilee

Like this: Like Loading...