The Close-Knit Kenyan Students Community at Grand Valley State University

International students face many challenges when they study abroad. They have to navigate cultural differences, language barriers, and homesickness. These challenges can be especially daunting if they don’t have a support system. That’s why it’s crucial for international students to remain united as a family.

By sticking together, international students can create a sense of community and belonging. They can share their experiences, offer each other support and advice, and create a network that can help them navigate the challenges of studying abroad. This can make a significant difference in their mental health and overall wellbeing.

The KENYA Airlift Program students at Grand Valley State University are enjoying the authentic American experience as well as an amazing feeling of a new home away from home living as a close-knit family.

It’s a thrilling adventure for them as they pursue interests, hobbies and creating new friendships that will greatly enrich their lives.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life and will do for you as well.

The Close-Knit Kenyan Students Community at Grand Valley State University

