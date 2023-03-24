Death Announcement Of Linda Obinchu of Gaithersburg Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement Of Linda Obinchu of Gaithersburg Maryland
Death Announcement Of Linda Obinchu of Gaithersburg Maryland

 

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Bonareri Obinchu of Gaithersburg MD, which occurred between Tuesday and Thursday.
Her father was trying to reach her from Kenya unsuccessfully, so he called her friend Giselle who teamed up with her friends Gladys and Norma, they also reached out to Ann Joss and went to check her at her apartment. There was no answer after knocking on the door, her phone was off. Law enforcement was alerted and they came to the scene and entered the house.
Linda was found dead in her bed and her 3-year-old son was in the apartment. Linda’s body was released to the Medical examiner’s office in Baltimore City.
Linda’s dad has booked a flight and will arrive this Sunday. We will communicate more details to follow.
There will be meetings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Ms Helen Ngatia Kanyatte (Betty’s mum) 21920 Broadway Avenue, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
*See link below for meeting*
We appreciate your kind contributions. Please channel to:
*Giselle Kinyanjui*
Zelle: 240-564-7334
Cashapp: $Andambi
For more information, please contact:
Giselle Kinyanjui 240-564-7334
Gladys Ngatia 240-753-5515
Norma Asimba 240-593-7882
Pastor Mugwe 410-236-5401
Pastor Kariuki  240-426-5633
Thomas Mwaura 410-409-9340
Hellen Ngatia Kanyatte 240-883-2229
Anne Joss 410-369-8365
Pastor Fred Muroki 202-486-3081

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Kenyan family in Dallas lose sister after a brutal attack

 

