More Facts About Kenyan Diaspora Man Killed With His Wife in Kenya

The deaths of the Kenyan Diaspora businessman Edward Morema and his wife Mong’ina Morema have stunned many people in Kenya and in Diaspora.

The 62-year-old Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Mong’ina Morema were found dead in their palatial home in Getugi village in Nyamira county on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Tuko News, three facts have emerged about the Diaspora Couple:

Two years ago, Edward Morema had a housewarming for a palatial home he built in Nyamira county.

During the housewarming, Morema had asked God for more years so they could enjoy living in the mansion.

Three months ago, the US-based businessman and his wife returned home from the US, only to be killed.

Below is the video of the house warming party Courtesy of Mwamogusii TV. The video is in Gusii language.

Preliminary investigations established that unknown assailants brutally killed the couple, who returned from the US three months ago.

The victims were hit by a blunt object on their heads, and their bodies also had stab wounds, according to police.

Masaba North police boss Robert Ndambiri said detectives were investigating the deaths, and the couple’s house help and farmhand were interrogated. “It’s very painful to the family. Why do people kill or nothing?” wrote one Kenyan. “Why? Greed is bad,” added another. Following the deaths, a video of Morema asking for long life to enjoy living in his palatial home surfaced online.

“We pray to God to add more days to live in this house. We could die and leave this palatial home behind. We ask God to add us two or three more years so we can enjoy it before we die,” Morema said during the housewarming two years ago. An aerial view of the two-storey mansion depicted its grandiosity. The majestic residence features a black roof and a sizeable compound. The first floor has a large balcony offering sweeping views of the surrounding area.

Two vehicles were seen parked in the sizeable compound surrounded by a hedge. Another house and a gazebo were spotted behind the mansion.

By William Osoro

Source-https://www.tuko.co.ke/

More Facts About Kenyan Diaspora Man Killed With His Wife in Kenya