Ruto, Matiang’i handshake loading ahead of President’s Kisii visit

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Wednesday last week said he was reviewing the file on claims by former CS that security agents raided his Karen home on February 9.

Mr Haji said in a statement that the decision to charge the former powerful security boss will be made in due course.

Sources in the Machogu-Matiang’i meeting indicate that elders were unhappy with how the government handled Dr Matiang’i, especially breaking into his house.

They said continued persecution of the former CS was causing tension across Gusii and that needed to be addressed urgently.

Sources indicate that tension was high in the region following the ‘harassment’ of the former powerful CS by the government and the environment would not have been conducive for President Ruto’s visit in the region.

The Machogu-Matiang’i meeting was held on Sunday evening at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (Cemastea), a public education institution in Karen, Nairobi.

Notably, just hours after this meeting, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions released a statement indicating that there was no evidence to sustain charges against Dr Matiang’i and his lawyer, Mr Omari.

Several government agencies have in the last one month been going after Dr Matiang’i.

Mr Machogu, Dr Matiang’i, Solicitor General nominee Shadrack Mose, North Mugirango MP and chairman of the Gusii lawmakers caucus Mr Joash Nyamoko, former MPs Jimmy Angweny and Zebedeo Opore, top Seventh Day Adventist pastors and elders John Simba and Steve Omenge attended the meeting.

Mr Omenge is currently the patron of Gusii professionals and former Jubilee Campaign manager.

“Yes, it is true we held a meeting. Mr Machogu and Dr Matiang’i were present. All we want is to reconcile our people and unite the community. We heard from the former CS and he also listened to us. I must say it was a good meeting for the greater good of our community,” said Mr Nyamoko.

Sources present at the meeting indicated that the gathering had the blessings of President Ruto who has been saying that his focus is in uniting Kenyans.

“We cannot continue fighting as a community. Other regions are united and protecting their own, whether in the current or former regime. Here in Gusii, we focus too much on small fights, which are not useful to anyone. It is time we heeded the unity call and forge forward together,” said Mr Nyamoko who is serving his second term as an MP.

He explained that other leaders who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime retired ‘peacefully’, all because of their community’s unity and protection of their own.

He explained that Mt Kenya’s unity was displayed when there were plans to oust the Teacher’s Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia from office. Her community stood with her.

The North Mugirango legislator noted that during the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) nominations, the Mt Kenya MPs and senators came together to elect Mr Maina Karobia and Kanini Kega.

“Matiang’i may have stepped on many people’s toes when he was in leadership. He apologised for that. His statement before the burial of the former Education CS George Magoha may have irked those in the government,” said Mr Nyamoko.