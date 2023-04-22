Kenyan student Rodgers Kipruto who died by suicide in Finland had asked parents for money

The family of a 28-year-old Kenyan medical student Rodgers Kipruto who died by suicide in Finland had asked his parents for money before he took his life.

Kipruto had expressed concern about the tough living conditions in Finland before he gave up and took his own life on April 18.

Leah Kosgey, the mother, said the son and many of his fellow students from Uasin Gishu often time asked for money to support themselves in the foreign nation.

“ He had asked us to send him something because he was financially down. They (students) don’t even go a month without asking for money. He was going through a hard time,” Kipruto’s mother Leah Kosgey said.

The Father, Jonathan Kosgey, said the son was their hope and it is saddening that he is no more.

“When you take a child abroad, you have hope that he will help himself and help the family. Then you hear he will come in a casket. It is painful,” he said.

The family is now appealing to the government to help them in having the body back home for the final burial rites.

There have been many reports of deaths by suicide in the last whlie. Here are some headlines and some details:

Kenyan DJ’s Death Cause Alarm As Suicide Cases Increase In Kenya

The sudden death of Capital FM’s disc jockey Alex Murimi Nderi better known as Dj Lithium has lifted the lid on the increased suicide cases in the country.

Dj Lithium, known for his mastery on the decks and producer of the stations breakfast show, died at work and left a suicide note citing family issues as some of the reasons behind his decision.

Kenyan Man Ranked By Forbes Samuel Kimiti Wanjaria Dies by Suicide

On March 18 2022, family and friends could not hold back their tears as they eulogised Samuel Kimiti Wanjaria, a young businessman who had shown great promise but whose life was cut short by suicide.

Wanjaria, who was listed by Forbes as among Top 30 under 30 Africans in 2013, was described by his friends as a genius, a man who loved to think without the box.

Kenyan Mother Dies After News of Daughter’s Suicide Death in Saudi Arabia

A family in Kakamega county is mourning the death of Rael Aketch and her mother who collapsed and died upon getting news of her daughter’s demise.

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 11, the family representative revealed that Aketch’s mother collapsed after learning that her daughter had committed suicide at a Police Station in Saudi Arabia.

Sad News As Former TV Journalist Cliff Mose Dies By Suicide

Former Citizen TV journalist Cliff Moses was on Saturday, April 23, found dead in his home in Nairobi County, with reports indicating that he died by suicide.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Cliff’s former colleague at RMS employee revealed that the journalist had been battling depression, which had occurred in the recent past.

New details of Kenyan woman Who Committed Suicide with Her Boyfriend

New details have emerged of the Kenyan woman Who Committed Suicide with Her Boyfriend by jumping from an apartment’s fifth floor in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

According to neighbors, the man identified as Rastaman was the first to jump off the apartment, after which his girlfriend Lucy Nyokabi followed.

