Now Raila Odinga Wants 2010 Constitution Reviewed

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now proposes the 2010 constitution to be reviewed to remove an imperial presidency.

Speaking on Thursday, April 6 during the Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting in Machakos Raila stated that the Azimio would table the proposal during bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza coalition at parliament.

“We are driven by the concern that despite of the 2010 constitution our political culture retains a winner takes it all system. This is what has clearly been demonstrated by the UDA regime. This monopoly of power can only be rectified with a thoughtful deliberative process involving all Kenyans.

“We need a proper constitutional review to cure the governance indifference in the 2010 constitution and remove an imperial presidency. In our dialogue with Kenya Kwanza we will be putting this matter on the table,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader also recommended the law to be changed to allow members of parliament who switch political sides after elections to be required to seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“We recommend changes in the law that will instill party discipline by requiring MPs who cross party lines after the elections to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate and to allow parties to replace nominated MPs who cross party lines,” Raila added.

He also reiterated his demands for the IEBC server to be opened, the Cherera four former IEBC commissioners to be reinstated, and the lowering of the high cost of living.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

