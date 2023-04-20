Raila Tells Off Gachagua Over Campaign Against Alcohol in Mt Kenya

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his campaign against alcohol and drug abuse in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Thursday, April 20 during a town hall meeting in Murang’a County, Raila stated that many people drink alcohol due to lack of job opportunities.

The former Prime Minister advised Gachagua to create jobs for Kenyan youths if he wants to end alcohol abuse in the region.

“There is a person who came and said that young people are drinking alcohol and should be arrested. The youth are drinking alcohol because they don’t have jobs to do. Do not arrest people because they have drunk alcohol, give them work to do so that they can stop drinking alcohol. But if they don’t have work to do let him drink, to forget their problems,” said Raila.

His remarks come days after DP Gachagua launched a campaign against alcohol and drug abuse in Mt Kenya saying that abusers would feel the force of the government.

“Those who produce illicit alcohol that destroys future generations are worse than murderers. The force of government will be felt in this region and the rest of the country from next week. It is either drug and alcohol abuse or you the security agents that will leave this region,” the Deputy President said.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

