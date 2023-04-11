William Ruto Unveils Team to Dialogue With Raila Odinga Team

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has released a 7-member team that will dialogue with Raila Odinga-led Azimio to address the stalemate that had seen Azimio take to the streets to protest.

Addressing the nation from State House, the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary group led by its leaders revealed that they had named 7 people to lead the talks.

The unveiling follows a parliamentary group meeting led by President William Ruto at State House, Kenya.

The seven will be led by Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwae, Tharaka MP George Murugara, Nominated MP Essy Okenyuri, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, Taita Taveta MP Lydia Haika, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, and Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

The PG at the same time said maintained that the dialogue will be conducted within the confines of the law.

“The PG re-affirms our commitment to the rule of law and constitutionalism and appreciates the role of the opposition to oversight and criticize the government,” a statement by the PG read in part.

The Kenya Kwanza members will now face Azimio who had already appointed a team of 7 to represent them in the 14-member committee.

The Azimio team include Senators Edwin Sifuna, Ledama Ole Kina, Enock Wambua, MPs Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

The Kenya Kwanza PG at the same time resolved that they will not allow the opposition to blackmail the government into adopting policies that failed before.

They exuded confidence that the Ruto regime has laid out strategies and policies that will change the lives of ordinary citizens.

“As a PG we resist any attempts by the opposition to force or blackmail the government to implement the failed policies of the last regime that drove the country into an economic mess, including corruption-ridden consumption subsidies, irresponsible borrowing and gross fiscal mismanagement, through state capture,” the PG said.

“We particularly support the government’s policy of subsidizing production rather than consumption and prudent fiscal management within a framework of managed debt levels.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

