Aden Duale Reveals his disappointments with Raila Odinga

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has opened up in his book ‘For The Record’ why he fell out with ODM leader Raila Odinga and his only disappointment with him.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Thursday, May 10 on a tour to popularise his book, Duale said that his only disappointment with Odinga was his politics of betrayal.

According to the Defence CS, when Odinga did a handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, he never consulted those close to him including Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula, and Musalia Mudavadi.

Duale claimed that if there was a handshake today between President William Ruto and Odinga, the latter would repeat the same thing and betray those close to him.

“The only part I am disappointed with Baba is that he is still in the business of politics of deceit and betrayal, even today. Raila Odinga went and did a handshake with Uhuru, he did not consult Kalonzo, Mudavadi, or Wetangula and he is going to do that if at all there’s going to be a handshake which I don’t think so. This business of handshake of Baba is going to end in this administration,” Duale stated.

The Defence CS also recalled his fallout with Odinga in 2008 during the formation of the grand coalition Government saying that was the first point of betrayal.

Duale mentioned that he was the chief campaigner and pointsman of Odinga in Northern Kenya yet Odinga betrayed him politically and since then, the differed ideologically.

“When the cabinet of the grand coalition was formed, Raila Odinga looked at me in the eyes and told me Kibaki has appointed another candidate, Haji, to be the Minister for Defence so we can’t have two of you from the same district. I remember I told him he should have told me, I would have gone to PNU and square out with Haji for the ministerial position. The deceit started there,” he said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

