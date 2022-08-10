Disappointment: Uhuru’ own polling station fails to give Raila a win

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure garnered four votes at the polling station and his Roots party counterpart George Wajackoya garnered nine.

Yesterday it was all excitement as President Uhuru Kenyatta cast his vote at Mutomo Primary School polling station in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County.

Uhuru had arrived at the station minutes after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta had cast her vote.

Mama Ngina is the mother to President Kenyatta and the wife of founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta had expressed confidence that the voting exercise will run smoothly even as he urged voters to turn out in large numbers to elect the leaders that will form the next government.

The president, who had arrived at the polling station accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta seemed jovial as he stepped out of his car and walked into the polling station.

In less than five minutes the president cast his ballot and gave a brief address to the media.

