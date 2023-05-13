Duncan Tony Ochonjo: Last Hours Before Njoro wa Uba Actor Died

Friends and colleagues of popular comedian and TikToker, Duncan Tony Ochonjo, were shocked to learn of his sudden demise.

Ochonjo, an actor on the popular show Njoro wa Uba, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, May 11. Close friends recounted his last hours before death, stating he passed on at 2 am.

In a video seen by Kenyans.co.ke, Ochonjo looked frail and feeble while in his hospital. His friends surrounded and encouraged him to keep fighting.

They expressed optimism that he would recover and return to his normal life.

Reports indicated that he had been hospitalised due to liver complications. However, his situation worsened.

Sandra Dacha, an actress who had worked closely with Ochonjo, mourned him after his unexpected demise.

She revealed that he had gotten ill one week before his demise and was expecting him to improve.

“A day like this last week is when we took you to the hospital Ochonjo Tony Duncan.

“Dunco took his last breath at 2 am today,” mourned Sandra Dacha. You embrace death because life doesn’t exist without you. You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade from our hearts. Until we meet again, rest in peace, Ochos,” she added.

His friends and fans mourned him on social media expressing sorrow for his passing.

“You had a fighting spirit, but nature had it otherwise, God’s will has been done. Rest, Dunco, no more pain, comrade. At 2 am, you bowed to the curtain call.

May the angels receive you well. Shine on your way. Rest in peace, Ochonjo Tony Duncan,” wrote actress Lauryn Omondi.

By STEVEN THUKU

