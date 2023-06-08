Death Announcement of Faith Chege in Worcester Massachusetts

It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of Mrs Faith Chege, mother to Stella Chege at UMass Memorial Hospital on 6/1/23. Daily prayers will be held in person and virtually at Stella’s house at 580 W. Boylston Street Apt A Worcester Ma from 8:00-9:00pm.

We covet your prayers and emotional support and most importantly appealing for financial assistance to help repatriate our mom’s body to Kenya to her final resting place and to help Stella and her kids to travel.

Cashapp: $stellachege

Phone: 3176464669

Zelle: Jane Kimani 5087365325

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86309209628

Wake is scheduled on Thursday at 6:00pm at Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln Street Worcester, MA 01605 5 and a memorial service and Fundraiser on Saturday 6/10/23 from 5:00pm at Holy Trinity Anglican Churc at 68 Central St.Auburn MA 01501.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

