Death Announcement of Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts 

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing to Glory of Mr. Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya (father to Zane Beaulieu Karuoya) of Beverly, Massachusetts on June 22, 2023. He was the son to Humphrey K. Gichere and the late Lydiah Kahuthia Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), brother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas) and the late Ian Gichere Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Prayers will be held daily starting on Saturday, 6/24/23 from 6pm both via zoom and in person.

Address:

21A Story Avenue, Beverly MA

Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.

For financial support, please send contributions to:

Terry Karuoya

Cashapp

$Tekaru

978-406-1083

Humphrey Gichere

Cashapp

$Gkaruoya

978-539-9048

*CashApp *

Janet Wang’oe

781-475-4459 ($JanetWW)

Zelle:

John K Kimani

781-632-4711

*Contacts *

Rev. Kibai Gikuyu

978-918-0234

Charles Wang’oe

781 420-4559

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

