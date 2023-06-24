Death Announcement of Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts

By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement of Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts
Death Announcement of Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing to Glory of Mr. Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya (father to Zane Beaulieu  Karuoya) of Beverly, Massachusetts on June 22, 2023. He was the son to Humphrey K. Gichere and the late Lydiah Kahuthia Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), brother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas) and the late Ian Gichere Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Prayers will be held daily starting on Saturday, 6/24/23 from 6pm both via zoom and in person.

Address:
21A Story Avenue, Beverly MA
Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.
For financial support, please send contributions to:
Terry Karuoya
Cashapp
$Tekaru
978-406-1083
Humphrey Gichere
Cashapp
$Gkaruoya
978-539-9048
*CashApp *
Janet Wang’oe
781-475-4459 ($JanetWW)
Zelle:
John K Kimani
781-632-4711
*Contacts *
Rev. Kibai Gikuyu
978-918-0234
Charles Wang’oe
781 420-4559

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement of Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts 

