Kenya Elected to United Nations’ Economic and Social Council

Kenya was elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

In the election held in the evening, Kenya received 189 votes in support of its candidature. This was among the highest votes received by any country in the election.

The country’s election to ECOSOC is a significant achievement as it will allow President William Ruto’s government to play a leading role in addressing the world’s most pressing economic and social challenges.

“Kenya has just been elected to the United States Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and will begin its 3-year term in January 2024.

“Thank you for the 189 votes in support of our candidature,” the Permanent Mission of Kenya to the UN stated.

ECOSOC is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It promotes economic and social cooperation and development among all member states. It comprises 54 members, elected for three-year terms by the General Assembly.

Kenya will promote sustainable development and advocate for poverty and inequality reduction globally.

At the same time, it will also be responsible for crafting measures that promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

President William Ruto’s envoy to the ECOSOC will also work with other member states to develop and implement policies that protect the environment.

Kenya expects to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide through initiatives that will reinforce the need for respect for the sanctity of life.

ECOSOC is central to the United Nations’ efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are 17 goals adopted by all UN member states in 2015.

They aim to end poverty, hunger, and inequality, and to protect the environment by 2030 through partnerships with Member states, UN agencies, funds, programmes, civil society organisations and the private sector.

