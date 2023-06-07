Kenyan Father David Kipkoech Saved from Deportation in Canada

David Kipkoech can sigh with relief after the Canadian Government suspended his impending deportation to Kenya on Wednesday, June 7, and gave him six months to resolve his immigration papers.

Kipkoech, who was set to be deported on Friday, June 9, was allowed to stay in the country alongside his family until December 2023.

The family man told the press that he was elated when he received the deferral letter noting that he was fearful the deportation would separate him from his family.

“I was so happy when I got the deferral letter though I only have a little bit of time,” he stated.

When he got the deportation letter in April, Kipkoech feared he would part ways with his young family, a son, and daughter.

“I am not 100 per cent happy. I still have a long way to go, so I cannot rest,” he added

In court presentations, Kipkoech’s lawyer argued that his client should stay in Canada to take care of his family. Both his son and daughter possess Canadian citizenship.

The lawyer further claimed that if deported, he will have a difficult time returning to Canada.

“He is a young person and has a family here. He is motivated to work and there is no question that if he were to stay here, he would be a contributing member of this society. As his lawyer, my goal is to see him stay and take care of his family.

“Deportations by their nature tend to be permanent unless you can demonstrate by writing to the minister and asking for permission to come back in,” the lawyer told the court.

Kipkoech arrived in Canada in 2016 on a visitor visa before he claimed refugee status and has worked at a food processing plant and a nursing home.

His plan to seek asylum was, however, rejected by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Department in Canada which determined it was safe for him to return to Kenya.

Kipkoech feared for his life upon return to Kenya due to remarks he had made earlier.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

