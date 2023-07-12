Azimio Protests Turn Chaotic: Nairobi Expressway Barriers Destroyed

Nairobi Expressway operator on Wednesday, July 12, temporarily closed sections of the elevated road after anti-government protestors vandalised some parts.

The operator, Moja Expressway, announced that they suspended services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) toll stations over the demonstrations.

In a statement, the operator assured that they are working to restore normalcy even as demonstrations against the rising cost of living gather pace.

Motorists on the highway have been advised to exit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) toll station.

Minutes earlier, protestors vandalised the barrier and toll stations near Mlolongo, Machakos County. Further, the transport was paralysed after the rowdy youth lit tyres along the expressway

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Moja Express Public Relations Manager Jeanne May Ong’iyo revealed that the toll attendants were safely evacuated before the chaos ensued.

She added that police officers, who were dispatched to the area at the time, could not shoot live bullets at the crowd but managed to disperse the rowdy youth away.

“The situation is under control and the police officers are on the road and have restored normalcy.”

“We cannot really say how long it will take for us to resume operations but as soon as we have resumed, we will make a statement,” she stated.

The situation also drew the ire of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who blamed the Azimio coalition for the chaos that ensued at the expressway.

He questioned the opposition’s motives in calling for protests that led to the destruction of public property.

“This madness by all means must stop. Is this a peaceful protest/procession??? And the media will blame the police for dispersing “peaceful demonstrators,” Ichung’wah lamented.

Political players also called for urgent intervention from police officers.

