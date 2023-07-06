Jalang’o Says Ruto Must Be Supported to Deliver His Promises

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour continued his rebellion against ODM and Azimio la Umoja after a meeting with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on June 4.

In a statement after the meeting, Jalang’o reiterated his support for President Ruto in his strongest statement yet.

Taking to Twitter, he said that President Ruto’s failure spelt doom for Kenyans and thus the head of state should be supported to deliver his promises.

“Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president!

“When the president loses we all lose! Ruto is Kenya 1! God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president!” he said.

Other MPs who were present in the meeting included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Prof Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

On June 30, the rebel group failed to attend ODM leader Raila Odinga’s unity event in Homa Bay where he unveiled the Raila Odinga Stadium.

Instead, the MPs attended a parallel event in Homa Bay where they helped raise funds at Mbita High School for the construction of an ultra-modern computer lab.

Source-https://www.pulselive. co.ke/

Senator Ledama Dares ODM Rebel MPs After Visiting State House Again

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has asked the ‘rebel’ ODM MPs to quit office for deciding to work with the government of the Day.

Ledama in a statement on Twitter said it was wrong for the MPs to get elected on an ODM party ticket only to end up working with the opposite outfit.

The Senator asked the MPs to resign as the constitution does not envisage a situation where an elected leader will support the ideals of the opposite party contrary to the dictates of the party that took him to office.

“These constant State House visits by rogue ODM legislators who signed a covenant with the people through the party are so grotesque!” The Senator said.

“I wish they would just man up and resign from their positions and seek the people’s mandate through their newfound concubine!”

The MPs include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South ), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

They held another meeting with President William Ruto on Tuesday during which they declared support for his administration.

Jalang’o in a statement after meeting the President said:

"Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president!" he tweeted on Tuesday.

“Ruto is Kenya 1! God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president!”

Already ODM party is said to have cleared the way for the expulsion of the MPs from the party.

Source-https://www.nairobileo. co.ke/

