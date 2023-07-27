Land Banking: A Sustainable Approach to Urban Development and Real Estate Investment What is land banking?

Land banking is a real estate investment strategy in which investors acquire and hold undeveloped or underdeveloped land with the intention of selling or developing it in the future when the value of the land has increased. The primary goal of land banking is to generate profits by capitalizing on the appreciation of the land’s value over time.

Here’s how land banking works:

Acquisition: Investors purchase parcels of land in strategic locations, usually in areas with high growth potential or areas expected to be developed in the future. The land may be located near growing cities, transportation hubs, or areas zoned for future development. Holding Period: Unlike other real estate investments, land banking typically involves a longer holding period. Investors hold the land for several years, allowing it to appreciate in value gradually or significantly, depending on market conditions and the pace of development in the area. Value Appreciation: As the surrounding area develops and urbanization spreads, the demand for land in that location increases. Limited supply and rising demand lead to an increase in land value over time. Investors aim to benefit from this appreciation when they decide to sell or develop the land. Strategic Development: In some cases, land bankers may choose to develop the land themselves, either by constructing buildings, residential complexes, or commercial spaces. Alternatively, they might sell the land to developers who wish to undertake development projects.

The importance of land banking lies in several factors:

Profit Potential: Land banking can offer significant profit potential if the investor selects promising locations and holds onto the land for the right amount of time. As urbanization expands, the demand for land in strategic areas tends to rise, leading to higher land values. Diversification: Including land assets in an investment portfolio can diversify risk. Real estate investments, including land, often behave differently from stocks and bonds, helping to balance the overall risk profile of an investment portfolio. Future Development: By holding onto land in areas expected to be developed in the future, land banking can play a role in urban planning and development. This can lead to more organized and efficient growth in cities and suburban areas. Preservation of Green Spaces: Land banking can be used to preserve green spaces and natural habitats by preventing their immediate development. Investors who focus on environmental sustainability might use land banking as a means to protect important ecological areas.

Here are Madaraka Homes Ltd land projects that you can invest in:

Malindi Breeze Gardens 1/8 Acre at Kes 100k Nanyuki plains 1/8 Acre at Kes 215K The Falls Rumuruti 1/8 Acre at Kes 230K Juja Crescent Gardens 1/8 Acre at Kes 845K Diani – Furaha Gardens 1/8 Acre at Kes 499K Diani -Beach Front 1/8 Acre at Kes 1.95M Diani – Beach View 1/8 Acre at Kes 2.75M Diani – Beach View II 1 Acre at Kes 13.5M

Call us today and we shall walk with you through this land banking journey: 0726 202 876 | 0715 579 579

www.madarakahomes.co.ke

Land Banking: A Sustainable Approach to Urban Development and Real Estate Investment