Save The Date: Virtual Investment of Coffee with Optiven

Are you interested in learning more about real estate investing from Diaspora? If so, then you won’t want to miss our upcoming Investment over Virtual Coffee on Zoom.

We’ll be discussing a variety of topics related to real estate investing through Optiven, including:

How to find suitable investment properties

How to finance your real estate investments

New and Upcoming projects in Kenya

We’ll also be sharing some of our own personal experiences with real estate investing.

This is a great opportunity to learn from the experts and get your questions answered.

So whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, we encourage you to join us.

The discussion will be held on Zoom on 21st July 2023 at 8PM EAT. To register, simply register on the link below.

https://forms.gle/3QMukVyoDZocKS3j6

We hope to see you there!

Here are some additional benefits of attending the discussion:

You’ll learn from experts who have been successful in real estate investing.

You’ll get your questions answered by experienced investors.

You’ll network with other investors who are interested in real estate.

We hope you’ll join us for this informative and interactive discussion.

Register today!

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising your efforts towards growing and developing yourself and encouraging you with a KSh 4000 Cash Back for every KSh 399,000 shillings you invest in its projects in June.

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#JijengeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

