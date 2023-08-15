Exciting News! Citam USA is inviting you to a Spiritual Experience Conference in Rockvile Maryland. One Spirit Conference gathers believers from different corners of the world for an encounter with God through the nurturing, the edification, and personal intervention of the Holy Spirit.

Each year we create an atmosphere of worship and fellowship, as we minister the Word of God. We believe that God wants to mend broken relationships, malfunctioning devotion, divided families, fragmented intimacy, and divided loyalties to make us one with Him and One in Spirit for His glory, and the preparation of His coming.

If you are yearning for a deeper relationship with God, this is the place to be. Come, and let us exalt Him together!

Details About The Conference Below:

Dates: 01-03 September, 2023.

Venue: Rockville, MD -USA. Reserve your spot! Register now: https://onrealm.org/CITAMUSA/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=MzY2OTE3YjItZGRhMi00OTg0LWJmMDQtYjA0MzAxMmUxMmQ3

THEME VERSE

For by means of the personal agency of one [Holy] Spirit we were all, whether Jews or Greeks, slaves or free, baptized [and by baptism united together] into one body, and all made to drink of one [Holy] Spirit.

1 Corinthians 12:13, AMPC

📢 Don’t miss out on the chance to enrich your life and connect with an amazing community.

📌 Feel free to share this with your friends and loved ones.

CITAM USA One Spirit Conference in Rockvile MD