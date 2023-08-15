Death Announcement: Lucy Wambui Karanja Mother to Pastor Mary Njoroge of Seattle WA

It is with the profound sadness that we announce the death of Lucy Wambui Karanja in Kenya she rested peacefully in Coptic Hospital Nairobi on Wednesday August 9th 2023 .

She was the mother to Pastor Mary Njoroge of Gospel outreach Seattle Washington U.S.A , Allen Karanja , John Nunu, late Jane Njoki , Simon Ngugi, and Mercy Waithira.

She was a very devoted Christian and a business Woman She left behind her 5 Children and 15 grandchildren and

3 great grand children.There are three meeting venues for the funeral arrangements At Mums home Thika T. U. D. C Community and the Home . Baba & Mama Alvin , Allen Karanja’s Ngoingwa Thika . To those in USA at Pastor Mary’s residence in Tacoma Washington USA . The memorial Service in (US)will be on Tuesday August 15th 2023 at Pastor Mary’s residence 9707 18th Ave ct St Building S Apt 7 starting at 4:30pm… and the Funeral will take place on Wednesday August 16th at Ithanga Muranga . For Finacial’s Support USA Pastor Mary 253-290-3518 .

KENYA MPESA 0723324083 .

1st Timothy 4-7 I have fought a good fight and she has finished the race .May her soul rest in eternal peace till we meet again.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

