There seems to be no shortage of striking fashion moments with President William Ruto as he stepped out in a Maasai regalia on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The Head of State is nodding to multiculturalism with the latest outfit he adorned during the Maasai Cultural Festival Week that kicked off at the Maasai Mara game reserve on Monday, August 23.

In photos shared on his social media page, Ruto dropped his Kaunda suits – the brand that continues to take centre stage at the State House for the traditional attire.

In the snaps, Ruto completed his outfit with a pair of glasses, ornaments and a rungu – a wooden throwing baton especially associated with Maasai morans.

The President’s choices show vividly that fashion diplomacy is now part of the Kenyan political stage.

Maasai Cultural Festival Week

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NAKAEB Jackson Ole Mbario, who is the lead in the preparation of the event, apart from the Maasai cultural activities and fashion being showcased during the weeklong fest, it will also provide an opportunity for conservationists around the world to meet and discuss the conservation matters alongside bringing a cultural component to tourist.

The event kicked off with the Maa Music Day as all sections of the Maasai community will display their songs and dance on the first day followed by the Maa Fashion Day on the second day where the community will showcase its dress code for all genders, traditional and sacred ornaments, bracelets, necklaces and head gears.

“On the third day, we will display our sports that include jumping, throwing sticks, spear throwing, and wrestling to express how our young men pass their leisure time,” he added.

The attachment of the Maasai to its cows will also be showcased on the fourth day dubbed ‘Maa and his cattle day’ where there will be the cow auction.

By Naomi Njoroge

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

Fashion Moment: Ruto’s Maasai Regalia Gets Kenyans Talking