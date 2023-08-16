Mandago Arrested in Eldoret over Finland, Canada Education scandal

Mercy Tarus pressure working: Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has been arrested in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County over involvement in the Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme scandal.

The arrested comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) ordered Senator Mandago, Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei to be arrested in connection to the embezzlement of funds meant for the education programme.

The Uasin Gishu Senator in a tweet on Wednesday said he is ready to be arrested adding that he has heard reports that the DCI officers have been on his trail.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned. I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” he said in a tweet.

Parents in Uasin Gishu contributed at least a million each to the programme to enable their children to go overseas for learning.

However, it turned out that the money contributed was embezzled and those who wanted to travel abroad could not do so sparking uproar among parents and students.

Weighing in on the matter President William Ruto has assured affected parents that justice will be served.

“Kuna wazazi walitoa pesa na pesa yao haijulikani iko wapi. Kama kuna mtu alikula hiyo pesa, ajipange kulipa mapema ama ataingia mashakani. Hakuna maneno ya kubembelezana kwa pesa ya mtu yenye aliuza ng’ombe ama shamba. Lazima arudishiwe pesa yake,” President Ruto stated.

The Head of State also pledged to assist the affected students to pursue their studies abroad saying they are innocent and don’t deserve to suffer.

“Ni watoto wetu, hawana hatia; Nitawapanga vile naweza kuwapatia scholarship ya hapa nyumbani waende wasome. Lakini si kumaanisha wale wameiba pesa wamehepa. Hawawezi,” Ruto added.

Hakuna Kubembelezana- Ruto Speaks Tough on Finland Education Programme Scandal

President William Ruto has fired a warning shot at those who embezzled money contributed by Uasin Gishu’s parents to enable their children to pursue education in Finland and Canada.

Speaking in Eldoret on Wednesday, President Ruto affirmed that those who embezzled the funds will face the law.

He noted that the government would ensure justice is served to all who sacrificed themselves to raise funds for their children to study abroad.

He went on to pledge that he will support the children who were to pursue their studies abroad saying they are innocent and dont deserve to suffer.

He however clarified that they will continue exploring legal avenues of ensuring those behind the scandal are held to account.

“Lakini hapo mbele, wakati uchunguzi utamalizika, mimi nitaona vile tunaweza kusaidia wale watoto wameusika na hiyo matatizo,” Ruto added.

The remarks by Ruto come after the Nakuru court issued an arrest warrant against Senator Jackson Mandago.

The Senator has been linked to the scandal and has so far undergone grilling at the DCI and EACC.

He is expected at the Nakuru Law Courts where is said to heading to present himself.

