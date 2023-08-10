Mandago records statement with DCI over botched scholarship scheme

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago on Thursday, August 10 visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

In an update via Twitter, Mandago said he recorded a statement on the Finland and Canada overseas education program.

“I have today recorded my statement at the DCI (Kiambu Road) on the Finland and Canada overseas education program,” said Mandago.

This comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) commenced investigations into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the overseas scholarship programme.

“The Commission is now at an advanced stage of the investigations into allegations of embezzlement of funds from the Uasin Gishu Overseas Trust Fund by officials of the County Government. The inquiry commenced in March 2023,” EACC said in a statement on August 1.

The Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund Account was opened in May 2021 and by December 2022 a total of Sh957,167,143 had been credited to the account by parents of the students.

EACC noted that there are 233 students studying in Finland while 45 are in Canada.

The commission also mentioned that the matter has elicited overwhelming public interest and has been prioritized with a view to finalizing the remaining aspects within a short time.

Parents and students affected by the scholarship programme on Monday chided Mandago and the Uasin Gishu County leadership over the mismanagement of the funds.

Emotions ran high as the parents and students narrated how they sold their property and worked hard to get money for the scholarship programme.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

