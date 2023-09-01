Death Announcement: Dr Acquilas Muteti’s Father Benjamin Mwololo Kasoa

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Mr Benjamin Mwololo Kasoa. He was husband to Mrs Rebecca Kasoa, father of Dr Acquilas Muteti and father in-Law to Deaconess Esther Muteti of California. Mr Kasoa went to be with the Lord on Wednesday 08/30/23 following a short illness & surgery in Kenya.

As the family makes arrangements to lay him to rest, we will keep you informed.

Our prayers are with the family for comfort, consolation, and healing following this tragic loss.

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those in any trouble” (2 Corinthians 1:3, 4).

Please call and console the family at the following numbers.

Acquilas Muteti

Mobile #(951) 880-5075

Esther Muteti

Mobile # 909 4722568

Prayer meeting will be communicated to you at a later date.

If you would like to assist financially, please send to the following:

*Cash App*:

$AcquillahsMuteti

+1(951) 880-5075

$emuteti

Mobile#: +1(909) 472-2568

*Zelle*:

Acquillahs Muteti

Number : +1(951) 880-5075

Esther Muteti

Number: +1(909) 472-2568

*M-PESA*:

Number: 0702767183

May God give the family Peace and comfort during this time.

