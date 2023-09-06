Death Announcement Of Caroline Wanjiku Mukuria Of Delaware 

It is with heavy hearts and acceptance of God’s will that we inform you of the passing on to Glory of *Caroline Wanjiku Mûkuria ( Carol)* on September 2nd, 2023. *Daughter to Jessie Ndungu Mukuria and Mary Mukuria of Delaware*. *Mother to Riona Imani Williams (12 years old) and sister to Marie Mukuria of Dallas*.

Prayers will be held virtually; Today and tomorrow Wednesday 9/6/23 at 8pm, Zoom link to be shared. Other dates to be updated.

*Caroline’s funeral will be held in Delaware*. Details to follow

Family appreciates your prayers and support.

You may reach

*Jessie Mukuria : 302-897-7345*

*Cashapp: $JesNdungu*

*Zelle: 302-897-7345*

*Mary Mukuria: 302-332-6823*

*Cashapp: $Mwanjiku*

*Zelle: 302-897-7345*

A Whatsapp group has been formed to provide updates to the community. If you would like to join the group, use the link below. Kindly share this message with others in your contact list.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

