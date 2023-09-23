Jalang’o Reveals Raila Gave Him 5 Million for His Campaigns

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o still maintains he is on good terms with Azimio La Umoja Raila Odinga despite the political animosity witnessed between them lately.

The lawmaker was expelled from the ODM party which Raila leads after the former pledged allegiance to the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In his defence, Jalang’o explained that his association with the president was on the basis of seeking development for the Lang’ata constituents.

He however held that he was still a lieutenant of the former prime minister.

Speaking in a TV interview on the evening of Friday, September 22, the first-timer in the National Assembly said it would be difficult to ditch Raila considering he played an integral role in his Lang’ata MP campaigns.

Jalang’o revealed that Raila gave him Sh 5 million for his campaigns.

“My campaigns would have been very hard. I know the big role that Baba (Raila) played in me being an MP. He supported me by not only endorsing me but also financially. I am among the people who Baba graced their campaigns to support them. Personally, he gave me Sh 5 million because it was tough,” he said.

The lawmaker said Raila had not fallen out with him contrary to the assertion peddled all over.

Jalang’o said that his party leader still sees value in him and has never denounced him despite his latest political calculations.

“Baba knows that I’m his own and he loves me so much. But the truth is politics is a game of chances. It is a snowball,” he said.

By Pala Malala

