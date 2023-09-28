Kenya to host African Cup of Nations in 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania

Kenya has won the bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The three East African countries submitted a joint Pamoja bid to host the biggest Football tournament in Africa and beat Senegal, Egypt, and Botswana which had also bided to host the tournament.

The win was announced by the Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe after the CAF Executive Committee’s meeting in Cairo Egypt.

“The 2027 edition is going to be beautiful. The commitment and drive by the three presidents of the countries shows how eager the region is to host this event,” he stated.

During the bidding, Kenya fronted the plans to revamp Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium to meet the required international standards.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on May 18 revealed that the Kenyan government will spend four billion shillings after winning the bid to host the 2027 Afcon.

He noted that to host the event the Confederation of African Football (CAF) asks for a total of twelve billion shillings ($90 million) from the hosts.

“We have already divided the total amount and agreed with Tanzania and Uganda sports ministers that everyone contributes four billion shillings ($30 million). The money will be paid if our bid is successful,” Namwamba stated.

President William Ruto on May 15 announced that Kenya had made a joint bid with Uganda and Tanzania to host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Head of State noted that the submission is part of the Government’s plan to harness skills and talents.

“We are focussed on harnessing the full potential of each sector for our prosperity,” Ruto stated.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

