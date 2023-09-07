Optiven Group Wins Prestigious Starbrands East Africa Award

“The Most Trusted and Celebrated Real Estate Company in Kenya and Entire Diaspora”

Optiven Group is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the esteemed title of “The Most Trusted and Celebrated Real Estate Company in Kenya and Entire Diaspora” by Starbrands East Africa for the years 2023-2024.

George Wachiuri, CEO of Optiven Group, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores the trust and faith our valued customers have in us. This achievement will further motivate us to push the boundaries of excellence and continue our mission of driving transformation in the real estate industry.”

The Starbrands East Africa award is a testament to Optiven Group’s continuous efforts to provide outstanding real estate solutions that meet the needs of its diverse clientele. The company’s dedication to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction has earned it this remarkable accolade.

The month of September 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to go home with an extra three thousand shillings. The cash back will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with a one-off payment of three hundred thousand shillings.

The same campaign which was launched on 4th September 2023 will also benefit new customers investing in any of the projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of September 2023 under the title, “Ubingwa na Optiven.”

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

