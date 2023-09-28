Pastor Who Locked Himself in Lion’s Den Offered a Trip to Maasai Mara

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri on Wednesday offered to gift a trip to a pastor who locked himself in a lion’s den.

The pastor had locked himself in a lion’s den to re-enact a Bible scene where Daniel was thrown in a den of lions but survived.

Karauri now wants to take the pastor who has been identified as Daniel to Maasai Mara to see lions in the wild.

“I volunteer to take him to the Masai Mara please all expenses paid. We look for the lions and he can go walk with them,” Karauri offered.

In the now-viral video, the pastor is seen getting cozy with three lions.

The lions remain subdued as the pastor continuously provokes them to retaliate.

It was reported that before locking himself with the wild cats, he had invited his church members to witness the event.

Onlookers believed to be part of his congregants watched in shock as the pastor reportedly put his hand in the lion’s mouth.

It is yet not confirmed if the pastor will take on the MP’s offer to play with lions in their natural habitat at Mara.

Even if the pastor took the offer, it is highly unlikely that the management of the national park could allow such a dangerous stunt.

Conservation activists in the past have castigated people who made stunts that endangered the lives of wild animals.

The activists argued that lions are predators that can be unpredictable, even when they seem docile.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

