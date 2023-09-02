The concept of territorial spiritual warfare has caused confusion, fear, and casualties among believers. Some hesitate to engage, while others do so immaturely. I will share some strategies for engaging in territorial spiritual warfare in upcoming blogs. However, today, I want to answer a pressing question – should believers participate in territorial spiritual warfare? The answer is a resounding yes!

As a believer, God has given you specific areas of responsibility: your territories or metron. These territories include your home, marriage, finances, career, ministry, and immediate and extended family. Fighting for and protecting these areas through prayer and intercession is essential.

Our responsibility as watchmen in biblical times was to guard farms and vineyards, especially during harvest. Similarly, we are tasked with caring for everything God has given us in our modern age. Metron is a measure of responsibility delegated by God to you amid creation, culture, and spiritual history. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we can change negative patterns within our family and pray for God’s purposes to be fulfilled.

Instead of focusing on external battles, we must spend time interceding for our immediate territory. This way, we can uncover many things that require prayer, fasting, and thanksgiving. Remember, God has called you for a specific purpose, and it is vital to contend for your territory and claim your promised land. So, should you engage in territorial spiritual warfare? Absolutely, you should fight for yours!

Scriptures: John 15:7-8, John 14:12:14, Luke 10:19, Mark 16:17-18, Matthew 16:19, Jeremiah 29:11-12, Jeremiah 1:9-10, 1 Cor 3:9

For group training on prayer and intercession, spiritual warfare, and deliverance or to receive deliverance ministry, email info@paulineadongo.com

Website: www.paulineadongo.com

Facebook. Instagram Pauline Adongo

Territorial Spiritual Warfare for Your Life: Do Not Neglect Your Territory