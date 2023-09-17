Tragic Death Of Ongeri Justice Michieka of Greenbelt Maryland 

It is with much regret that we announce the passing of our son, friend and brother Ongeri Justice Michieka of Greenbelt Maryland on Sunday September 10th, 2023, in a tragic accident.

Ongeri Michieka leave behind his parents Stanley and Brenda Michieka (Kenya), brothers Patroba and Kevin Michieka (NJ). Ongeri was a nephew, cousin and brother to the many Michieka, Makori, Nyabiosi families of New Jersey, Delaware, Texas among others.

Please keep the Michieka Family in prayer as they mourn and grieve the untimely loss of our beloved Ongeri.

As the family arranges for a befitting send off, the community is invited to commiserate with them in the evenings at Erastus and Norah Mongare’s Residence 34 White Dr, Newark DE 19702 or Uncle Kepha Makori’s residence 7236 Morrison Dr Greenbelt MD 20770.

Final details of burial will be communicated in due course.

Your financial, spiritual, and moral support to lift their burden in this exceedingly difficult moment will be appreciated.

For more information, please contact the Funeral Committee members listed below. Please use the following means to provide your financial assistance, which is appreciated.

Cashapp:$kephamakori

Zelle: 240-498-3784 Name: Kepha Makori

Bank Of America Routing# 052001633. Acct# 446034294611. Name: Kepha Makori

Please feel free to contact the following committee members.

• Kepha Makori-240-498-3784

• Gladys Michieka -989-332-3559

• Tom Michieka-301-325-1184

• ErastusMongare-302-299-7045

• Norah Mongare-302-521-9186

•Andrea Onwonga-301-346-7643

• Joseph Mecha-301-905-7677

A Whatsapp group has been formed to provide updates to the community. If you would like to join the group, use the link below. Kindly share this message with others in your contact list. https://chat.whatsapp.com/ G1jQvjZmWD6KLcFWRjWxuB

The family express sincere gratitude and appreciation for your continued support through this difficult time.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

