Kenya is privilaged to host the first ever Film Summit which will be held in Nairobi on September 29 2023. Sports CS Ababu Namwamba made this exciting announcement after signing a deal with Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles to promote and develop the Kenya’s film industry.

The signing of the deal was witnessed by Hollywood Invention Studios CEO Nicky Weinstock and the Consul General, Ambassador Thomas Kwaka Omolo (Big Ted) at the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles.

In the deal, Hollywood is expected to promote Kenya as a filming destination and at the same time support local industry through the Talanta Hela Initiative. Other contribution by Hollywood will be, global market for Kenya and its products, master clinics for Kenyan creatives, capacity building for the Kenyan creative sector, and upgrading the Kenyan film school.

This ambitiouse plan by the Government will enable kenya’s local talents to access a larger platform in order to increase royalties to local creatives and protect intellectual property.

Also, it is hoped that the programme will globalise E-Talanta as well as Africa’s creative content and market.

In return to the contribution by Hollywood, the Kenya government will give incentives through visa waiver, relaxed entry of filming equipments and access to filming locations. The Kenya Film & Television Professionals Association (KFTPA) is hosting the State of the Film Industry Summit 2023

Venue:

Nairobi Film Center

Uchumi House, Aga Khan Walk

CBD

Date:

Friday, 29 September 2023

Timings:

730am – 0530pm

Theme:

Breaking barriers and shaping the future of our film industry.

Click to RSVP-https://mookh.com/event/state-of-the-film-industry-summit-2023

VIDEO: Kenya’s First Ever Film Summit in Nairobi September 29 2023