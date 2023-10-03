3 Die in Ethnic Clashes along Kisumu-Kericho border Ahead of Ruto Tour

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Wednesday broke his silence regarding ethnic clashes at Sondu along the Kisumu-Kericho border that occurred on the night of Tuesday, October 3, claiming that the confrontation was staged by gangs ahead of President William Ruto’s visit to the Luo Nyanza region.

In a statement, the Kisumu Governor clarified that the gangs, armed with bows and arrows crossed over the border from Kericho and attacked residents in and around Sondu market, stealing cattle and killing three people.

”It is very unfortunate that on the eve of the President’s tour to our region, some upstarts last night instigated ethnic clashes in Sondu along the Kisumu-Kericho border,” the Governor stated in his statement.

The Governor further called on the government to follow up on the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

”We condemn this barbaric behavior and call upon the national government to swiftly apprehend the criminals and ensure justice for the affected families.”

The Governor’s statement came after 3 people were killed and several injured after border clashes erupted at the border which has over the years struggled with violent clashes.

Speaking to the press, Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner Darwin Orina confirmed that the injured had been taken to Nyabondo Hospital for specialised medical attention.

The police boss further revealed that authorities had launched investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

During the clashes, a house was torched as tensions in the area escalated.

Clashes triggered by ethnic hostilities along the Kisumu-Kericho border have been a perennial problem with politicians accused of instigating the attacks.

Even as this happens, President William Ruto is set for a four-day working tour to the Nyanza region where he is expected to launch several development projects.

The tour will kick off in Kisumu on October 6 where he will commission the MV Uhuru 2 among other projects before proceeding to Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori respectively.

By LEVI ONYINKWA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

3 Die in Ethnic Clashes along Kisumu-Kericho border Ahead of Ruto Tour