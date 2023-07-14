Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said the government is addressing the Kisumu-Kericho border conflict as a matter of urgency.

Addressing the media at Oriwo Boys High School in Homa Bay, Omollo said efforts are in place to contain the outburst of violence in Sondu Town that has seen two people dead and several others injured.

Tension has remained high in the area with most businesses remaining closed and transport activities paralysed.

Omollo while addressing the matter said the government is working towards a lasting solution to the area that he says has experienced conflicts since time immemorial.

“The recently witnessed countrywide protests are but a smokescreen of the actual security situation in Sondu. This border town has for a long time balanced on the precipice of a brewing ethnic conflict between residents of Kisumu and Kericho counties,” he said.

“As a historical challenge therefore, even as we pursue a lasting remedy to stabilize this volatile region, we call upon the regional leadership from both divides to calm the locals and allow for security operations to restore law and order,” he said.

The PS further urged leaders from the two regions to reason together and put their differences aside adding that they should work towards finding peace and not fanning violence.

He said the government is responding to the situation and all those who will be found liable will be dealt with.

“Security officers are on the ground to look into the matter. Those who are found culpable must face the law. The government is also reviewing the causes of conflicts,” Omollo said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Major Concern as Kisumu, Kericho Border Tension Escalates