Death Announcenment: Baby Briella Gachuhi of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the passing of 2-month-old Baby Briella Gachuhi of Baltimore at Johns Hopkins Hospital on 10/11/23 after a short illness.

Baby Briella Gachuhi is the daughter of Maureen Shiko Kamau and Titus Gachuhi of Baltimore. She is a sister to Bravin Gangu of Baltimore, Maryland.

Family and friends are meeting for prayers, support, and funeral arrangements at 6 p.m. at

5925 Daywalt Avenue Baltimore 21206:

Friday 10/13, Sunday 10/15, Tuesday 10/17, Wednesday 10/18 , Thursday 10/19 and Friday 10/12.

Burial:

Funeral service

Saturday, 10/21/23 at 10:30 a.m to 11a.m Wake

LifeSource International Church

7000 Rossville Blvd.

Rosedale MD 21237

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Gardens of Faith – 5598 Trumps Mill Road Rosedale, Maryland 21206

The budget is $15,000. Please send your support to:

CashApp: $josephnjiri 4109632134

Zelle: Mary Kiriro 4434101766

For more information:

Karanja Mwaura 4104099340

Julie Weche 4103033335

Muthungu Chege 4434735489

Pastor Mugweh 4102365401

The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; Blessed be the name of the LORD. (Job 1:21)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcenment: Baby Briella Gachuhi of Baltimore, Maryland