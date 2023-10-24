Kanjo Askari Locked In a Car By Viral Woman is Off The Hook

The Nairobi inspector who was ‘arrested’ by a female motorist can now breathe a sigh of relief following the county’s withdrawal of disciplinary actions.

Patrick Analo, the acting county secretary, has voiced his fears about the safety of the officer after the lady ‘kidnapped’ him and drove while the car’s doors were shut all the way to the Athi River.

“I don’t know what would have happened if she had decided to drop him off at an unknown place. In fact, I have not seen him, and I’m expecting to meet him today in my office. That was an act of abduction,” he said.

According to the report issued on Monday, the Nation reported that the officer would face no disciplinary measures as he committed no offence in dealing with traffic-related incidents within the Nairobi CBD.

“There is no action against the officer. The lady was wrong. He wanted to prevent the lady from double parking, but she became a bit argumentative,” said Analo.

He added:

“As you can see, our officer was humble and sat patiently. He did not exchange words with the lady.”

However, Analo claimed that the lady, Gloria Ntazola, became violent after committing a traffic offence and was trying to escape, as was the norm with many law defaulters. “Do you think our officer just did that out of nowhere? This is an experienced officer who has handled more than 200 cars,” he explained. He added that that is a mechanism that most officers have adopted to deal with culprits and prevent road accidents.

“The county is planning to meet with our traffic marshals to address such issues where culprits try to run away after committing offence,” he noted.

Ntazola defends herself

Ntazola claimed that the officer had a tendency to get into her car without permission, citing harassment. According to her, she was fed up and decided it was time to teach him a lesson. “That guy entered my car forcefully, without permission, while I was trying to park it in town. That was not his first time; he’s done that to me a lot of times, so I was just tired of him,” she stated.

“I’m safe and okay but I’ve lost my TikTok account, but that’s okay. At least people have seen what these guys do to other people. How they treat people is not cool,” she added. In a viral video, Ntazola could be heard shouting at the disturbed officer, whom she claimed got into her car without her knowledge. “Why have you gotten into my car? Why are you people like that? Was that an offense to make you get into my car? I’m going with you to my destination because why would you get into my car? Are you a traffic police officer?” she asked.

By Nancy Odindo

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Kanjo Askari Locked In a Car By Viral Woman is Off The Hook