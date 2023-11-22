Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeNEWSKENYA NEWS
NEWSKENYA NEWS

DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
0
0
Ad Banner Description
DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds
DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds

Hours after claiming that the National Government had disbursed Sh10 billion to Counties for El Nino, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says that Counties are expected to use their emergency funds.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 22, Gachagua said that they were shocked to see Governors complaining that they had not received El Nino funds.

“We are shocked to see governors complaining that they are yet to receive money for El Nino from the national government; such money is not coming. We expect them to use emergency money within their financial provision or reallocate money within their budget to intervene for the people they govern,” Gachagua stated.

However, while speaking on Tuesday in Mombasa County, the Deputy President alleged that counties had received Sh10 billion to mitigate the impact of the rains.

“We have disbursed over Sh10 billion to Counties,” Gachagua said while urging Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to utilize the funds to help the people of Mombasa who have been hard hit by the rains.

In a rejoinder, Governor Nassir noted that Counties had not received such funds and challenged the Controller of Budget to investigate the claims by Mr. Gachagua.

“There have been claims that the National Government has released 10 billion shillings for El Niño response to the counties. For the avoidance of doubt, despite the challenges, the County Government of Mombasa has managed its disaster response from our own source revenue and with the support of the Red Cross, other Non-Governmental Organizations, and independent entities with goodwill.

“Parliament and the Controller of Budget should investigate these claims of disbursement of 10 billion shillings and clarify to the people of Kenya where this money actually went because it did not come to the counties,” part of the statement by Governor Nassir told the press.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
KRA Dismiss Reports of Imposing Tax on Social Media Platforms
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

KENYA NEWS

KRA Dismiss Reports of Imposing Tax on Social Media Platforms

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

List Of Kenyan Doctors Practicing Medicine in USA

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Martha Inombabu Of Lancaster Pennsylvania

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Signature Collection Drive: Process To Dissolve Meru County Started

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.