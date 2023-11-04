G-Five: An AI-Powered Job Recruitment Game-Changer

Ethiopia-based recruitment firm *Gebeya* established *GFive*, an AI Powered Platform to connect highly skilled, certified, and multilingual African talent with global companies.

Gebeya Inc. is a Pan-African Freelance Talent Marketplace that aims to be a proactive contributor to Africa’s digital transformation and to foster a thriving Africa by leveraging continental and global job opportunities for African talent.

The AI-powered recruitment platform will assist global companies in saving time and money while gaining access to the top tech talent in Africa for just $50 (Kes7,500).

The firm claims that the platform can reduce client time by 70 percent because the matching engine is designed to easily pair clients with the top five best-fitting tech talents according to their requirements.

The website also takes cultural fit into consideration to ensure harmony in ethics, character, and ambitions, as the engine understands the context and nuances of talent requests.

Furthermore, every tech professional on the platform is well-trained and vetted. This eliminates the need to sift through numerous resumes when looking for an employee.

G-Five not only offers a combination of quality, efficiency, and affordability to anyone seeking to hire a tech specialist but also provides comprehensive talent management.

This helps ensure that the professionals’ skills are constantly honed and evolve to meet the employers’ needs.

By Wanja Waweru

