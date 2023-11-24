Gachagua Arrives in Equatorial Guinea, Takes his Usual Morning Walk

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who arrived in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday is representing President William Ruto in a two-day summit.

Morning walks have become an essential routine of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua whenever he travels abroad for State or personal visits.

His fondness and commitment to maintaining an active lifestyle rarely goes unnoticed, what with him keeping everyone abreast with social media updates on the fad.

The DP has maintained the habit of starting his day by exploring the surroundings while in familiar or unfamiliar environments, taking in fresh air and embracing the beauty of nature while at it.

On his tour of Equatorial Guinea where he is attending high-level summit of African heads of state on the reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Gachagua maintained the routine physical exercise without fail.

In photos posted on his X handle on Friday, the DP said he took time ahead of the summit to take a walk through the streets of Equatorial Guinea’s new capital city Ciudad de la Paz (Spanish for “City of Peace”).

The city is located in the middle of a humid rainforest in the district of Djibloho, in the central part of the country’s mainland.

“The random drizzles, fog and mist mean a more productive working environment for the new city,” the DP said.

Kenya is part of the Committee of Ten (C-10) states chosen by the African Union to champion the discussions on the Council’s reforms.

Gachagua who arrived in the country on Thursday will be representing President William Ruto in the two-day summit.

He was full of admiration of the city which he observed is an inspiring environment that underscores the need to accelerate tree planting in Kenya to achieve the 15 billion target by 2032.

“With over 87 per cent of landmass covered by thick canopies of giant trees dotted with several swamps and wetlands, Ciudad de la Paz in Equatorial Guinea is a perfect model for new sustainable cities and communities,” he said in a tweet.

The DP will deliver Kenya’s statement at the summit which highlights why UNSC reforms need to be accelerated for equitable representation of Africa through expansion of the membership.

Kenya is one of the countries in Africa, which have been pushing for the reforms of the UN Security Council -the highest decision-making organ of the UN.

Kenya has been calling for a more inclusive body that considers and reflects regional balance and equal mandate in decision making.

