President Ruto says Fuel Prices Will Go Down From December

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that prices of fuel will go down from next month.

The President, who spoke on Saturday after launching the construction of the Sagana -Kathaka-Thiguku road in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, said he is aware that fuel prices have hiked in recent times, but promised that the government is taking the right measures to ensure they go back down.

“Ingawa bei duniani kote inapanda, tunafuata vile inapanda na tumetafuta namna ili bei isipite mahali Wakenya wengi wataumia. Mmeona kuanzia mwezi huu hiyo bei imeanza kuteremka,” he said.

“Mwezi ujao itateremka zaidi, na mwezi huo mwingine hivyo hivyo…mpaka tuahakikishe tunaweza kuendesha uchumi wetu vile inafaa.”

The Head of State said that when he took over the leadership, a majority of petrol stations did not have sufficient fuel due to lack of enough dollar circulation in the market.

He said he has since held discussions with the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the fuel and dollar issue, and reassured that there will be plenty supply in the country henceforth.

“Bei ya mafuta sasa tumeanza kuishughulikia. Bei ya mafuta imepanda kila mahali, lakini siku nilipoingia, mlikua mnaona magari yamejaa petrol stations kukiwa na uhaba wa mafuta,” he said.

“Niliongea na watu wa Saudi Arabia na UAE nikawaambia watupe mafuta tuuze na shilingi ya Kenya na baada ya miezi sita sisi tutawalipa. Hivyo ndio maana Kenya haikosi mafuta.”

President Ruto, who seemingly rubbished opposition leader Raila Odinga’s claims that Tanzania and Uganda had cheaper fuel than Kenya, further said that the two neighbouring countries are now following his steps on the agreement he made with the Gulf nations.

He went on to reassure that Kenya was the only country among its neighbours which was buying fuel at the lowest prices.

“Sisi kama Kenya hatuna mafuta, tunanunua kwa watu wengine. Wale wenye kutuuzia ndio wanauza kwa bei yenye wanajua. Lakini tumekubaliana ya kuwa hiyo bei tutaipiga msasa,” Ruto noted.

“Kenya tunanunua kwa bei ya chini kuliko majirani zetu. Ule mkataba niliweka na watu wa Saudia, UAE saa hizi majirani zetu Uganda, Tanzania na Rwanda wanenda kutafuta vile nilifanya kwa sababu huyo mkataba ndio unatusaidia, hatuna matatizo na mafuta tunayo ya kutosha.”

By Johnson Muriithi

Source-https://citizen.digital/

