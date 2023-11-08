President Ruto Says His Hands are Tied Over The Rise in Fuel Prices

President William Ruto now says his hands are tied over the rise in fuel prices in the country.
In a parliamentary group meeting convened by President Ruto as the party leader of UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Coalition attended by over 200 MPs, the reality of the high cost of living which has largely been attributed to the rise in fuel prices featured prominently.
Sources privy to the meeting disclosed to Citizen TV that leaders raised concerns over the ever-rising cost of fuel prices which is making life hard for millions of Kenyans thus making the regime unpopular to the masses, an issue that the Head of State said was not making him lose his sleep as his hands are tied.
Meanwhile, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir who appeared before the National Assembly Energy Committee was grilled by MPs over the failure of Kenya to reduce the cost of fuel compared to the neighbouring states.
“Tanzania as we speak prices are going down while in Kenya the prices are going up,” said an MP.
In his response, Chirchir said: “The product in Tanzania or Uganda will not be cheaper than Kenya on account of freight and premium it will be because of taxes. We will always be lower on freight and premium and that’s why I said we need a wider scope of time to discuss and take members through what was negotiated.”
The Ministry of Energy officials have also attributed the differences in fuel prices in the country with our neighbours to the dollar exchange rate which has seen their currencies gain against the Kenya shilling.
Kenya Kwanza MPs are set for another Parliamentary Group meeting next week to discuss the soaring cost of fueling even as it continues to be a pain at the pump for Kenyans.
Source:https://citizen.digital/
