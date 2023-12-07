AskRobot: Kenyan Diaspora Man Martin Kabaki Launches AI Platform

AskRobot is a new and innovative tech startup that has created a platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence. This new platform is set to revolutionize the way we seek knowledge, create content, and find answers. With its multifaceted capabilities, AskRobot is poised to become the go-to tool for anyone and especially students, content creators, researchers, business owners, coders, and anyone in need of instant and reliable information. AskRobot can communicate in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and many more.

AskRobot offers a unique blend of features that sets it apart from other platforms in the market. Whether you have burning questions or require assistance with writing and organization, AskRobot has got you covered. With a seamless user experience and a vast repository of prompt engineered and fine-tuned tools, AskRobot enables users to access information, save and categorize their work, and delve into the capabilities of advanced artificial intelligence technology — all in one place. One of the standout features of AskRobot is its powerful chatbot functionality. Users can ask any questions on the platform and receive AI-powered answers in an instant. Gone are the days of scouring search engine results or sifting through lengthy articles, links, and sponsored ads.

AskRobot uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to bring knowledge right to your fingertips, ensuring that you have the information you need when you need it. AskRobot’s search capability goes beyond traditional search engines. It is powered by advanced algorithms and machine learning, and it provides tailored and comprehensive instant results that precisely match the user’s query. Whether you’re researching a complex topic or looking for specific information, AskRobot is designed to save you time and effort. AskRobot doesn’t stop at answering questions—it also serves as an exceptional writing assistant. Its AIdriven writing tools help users enhance their content creation process. From crafting engaging essays and articles to optimizing marketing copy and business communications, AskRobot provides invaluable suggestions, grammar corrections, and even generates topic ideas.

With AskRobot by your side, the writing process becomes more efficient and effective. AskRobot also offers personalized AI chatbots that have been fine-tuned to perform specific tasks just for you ranging from personal trainer to life coach to a music composer who can create song lyrics to many others. The platform also allows users to save and categorize their work effortlessly. Whether it’s research articles, creative writing, or important documents, the platform provides a user-friendly interface for organizing and accessing saved materials. This feature is especially beneficial for students, researchers, and content creators, who can conveniently store and revisit their work whenever needed.

“At AskRobot, our mission is to use the recent advancements in the artificial intelligence space to empower individuals with instant access to knowledge and writing assistance,” said Martin Kabaki, the Founder and CEO of AskRobot. “We believe that AI has the potential to transform the way we learn, create, and work. With our platform, users can unlock their full potential, tap into a wealth of information, and streamline their writing process.”

AskRobot offers a free trial for its first-time users to experience the platform firsthand and witness the power of AI in action. After the trial period, users can choose from a variety of affordable monthly subscription plans that cater to their specific needs. Whether you’re a student looking for academic support, a content creator seeking inspiration, a programmer who needs help with coding or a business owner aiming to enhance your communications, AskRobot has a plan to suit you.

“We plan to a portion of our after-tax profit to Kijiji Hospital which is a nonprofit hospital in my hometown of Naivasha, Kenya that provides basic medical services to poor and underserved communities in rural areas.”, added Mr. Kabaki, a Kenyan-born entrepreneur who emigrated to the US years ago to seek better opportunities. “My vision is to grow AskRobot to be more than just an AI-powered platform that has been prompt engineered and fine-tuned to make online search easier for our users. We are committed to helping companies unlock the full potential of AI technology. We also provide consulting service that is designed to provide businesses with the expertise and guidance that they need to adopt and leverage AI capabilities into their operations, so that they can achieve greater efficiency, innovation, and profitability.”

Join the AI revolution today and unlock the full potential of your knowledge-seeking and content creation endeavors. Visit AskRobot’s website at https://askrobot.ai/ to embark on your new AI-powered journey of efficiency and productivity.

