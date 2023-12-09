Death Annoncement of Master Ethan Macharia of Camby, Indiana

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the demise of 6-year-old Master Ethan Macharia. Ethan is the son of Alywin Macharia and Julia Chepkazi of Camby, Indianapolis. Ethan Passed away after six weeks in ICU at Riley Hospital, Indianapolis.

The memorial service is planned for 9th December 2023 at 1.00p.m. at Stuart Funeral home;2201 Illinois St. Indianapolis 46208.

Please remember the family in prayers as they go through this difficult time.

To contribute for funeral expenses CashApp or Zelle Dr. Fidelis Ndombera at 313-269-9714

For more information, Kindly contact:

Alywin Macharia 317 956 6543

Julia Chepkazi 317 869 9287

May Ethan RIP.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

