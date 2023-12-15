Promotion to Glory of Lily Waruguru Mwangi, Mother to Chris Mwangi of MN 

It is with heavy hearts that we accept God’s will in announcing the promotion to glory of Mrs. Phillip Mwangi (Mama Kaunda) in Kenya on December 11th, 2023.

The late Lily Waruguru Mwangi was mother to John Kibiribiri of Nairobi, Chris Mwangi of MN, the late Jane Wambui, David Macharia of Nakuru, Kenneth Kaunda of MN, Joyce Warimu of MN, and James Githaiga of Nairobi.

Grandmother to Lillian, Phillip, and Mugo Kibiribiri, Mwangi and Omari Munyiri, Safina and Mwangi Nganga, Sharon and Miriam Macharia, Beverly and Blossom Mwangi, Mandela and Denzel Githaiga. She was Great-grandmother to Jayden, Hope, and Faith.

For additional information, reach out to the contacts listed below.

Chris Mwangi 952-220-2352

Beverly Mwangi 651-354-2080

Family and friends are meeting starting on 12/12/2023 from 6 PM – 8 PM at the following location:

3307 Hazel Trl, Unit B,

Woodbury, MN 55129

For directions and parking, reach out to 612-272-3646

Financial support can be channeled to

Cash App:

$BeverlyMwangi

$JoyPhil7

$ChrisMwangi

Zelle:

Joyce Mwangi 612-991-9717

Checks can be made out to:

Joyce Mwangi

Please keep our family in your prayers. May she rest in heaven’s glory. The love for the lost is forever carried in our memory. Thank you and God bless!

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Promotion to Glory of Lily Waruguru Mwangi, Mother to Chris Mwangi of MN